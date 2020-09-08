Commit voter fraud
It is approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, and I want to know where the Republican condemnation is of the current occupant of the White House suggesting Republican constituents vote twice in the Nov. 3 election (“Election officials cry foul,” Sept. 4).
Have we heard from our Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, condemning President Trump's voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from any of the Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives condemning Trump’s voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have we heard from N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger or House Speaker Tim Moore condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have any of our local officials condemned Trump's suggestion that Republicans commit voter fraud?
How can anyone suggest that Trump is the "law and order" candidate when he is suggesting Republicans commit voter fraud? Don't let anyone suggest these comments were a joke, as the White House communications staff will attempt to spin this every way but expressing the truth. Trump suggested Republicans vote once by mail and once in person. Are you going to vote for someone who would suggest you commit voter fraud?
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
There’s a downside
The opening of the segment of the Northern Beltway from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road (“6 new lanes, all 65 mph,” Sept. 5) is bad timing for wildlife.
In the fall, wildlife in our area increases its travels as young animals leave their parents’ territories and older animals search for mates. I’ve heard it referred to as the fall shuffle.
The consequence in the increased activity is that animals cross highways more frequently, and more are hit and killed by vehicles. Vehicles can be totaled in the collisions, and occupants injured or killed.
The new highway is new to the animals that live along its route, and they are naïve to the dangers. It’s reasonable to expect a high number of deer to be hit, along with the smaller animals like raccoons, opossums and skunks.
New highways have their pluses and minuses — the minuses include the loss of farms, rural homes, forests and wild animals. I don’t think Mayor Allen Joines was thinking of the minuses when he stood on the new highway, celebrating its opening and the new six lanes with a 65-mph speed limit and the expected suburban development along the route that will result in less country, fewer farms and more urban sprawl.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem
A sad day
Sept. 3, 2020, was a very sad day for Americans when our country learned Trump's true feelings about our military heroes ("Trump goes on defense," Sept. 5). It is appalling that he would call a service person who was captured, disabled, injured or killed "a loser" and "a sucker." There may be some who dispute these claims, but others have joined The Atlantic reporter to verify what Trump said.
For those who doubt, we have heard Trump call people he does not like offensive names. We watched an interview when Trump call Sen. John McCain a loser, even though McCain was a national hero who had been a tortured POW for five years. We have watched Trump disparage Gold Star families who will grieve for their lifetimes.
Trump may deny the report that he has disrespected veterans on multiple occasions. However, after constantly lying to us, he does not have the luxury of denying these accusations. Trump does not deserve being rehired for his position as commander-in-chief for four more years. It is time to change the regime with Joe Biden, who has exemplified his total support of those who serve our country.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
