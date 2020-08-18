Supporting schools
Gary Pearce's Aug. 16 column, “Pandemic imperils public schools,” challenges us to support public schools with greater resources. He is correct and we should.
But two things have to happen before that effort will produce the results we all want.
First, we have to provide exactly the same quality and quantity of resources to every student in every school across the state. That means abandoning the scheme of financing education by property taxes, giving wealthier counties a perpetual advantage.
We must bring every school up to the level of our very best, not effect a regression to the mean.
Second, we must treat teachers as the professionals that they are and insist on the excellence our children deserve. This means no longer treating teachers as truck drivers, who earn the same and get the same union raises regardless of quality.
It is very difficult to evaluate teachers and compensate them according to their performance. Yet those same difficulties exist in evaluating doctors and lawyers, and we are almost always able to identify — and compensate — excellent practitioners.
Those teachers who fall short should be retrained. Failing that, they may be offered administrative posts to fulfill their motivation to help children or encouraged to find careers in which they can excel.
These moves are not rocket science. They are obvious, commonsense ways to educate our children. All it takes is leadership.
Where might we find that?
Jerry Cohen
Advance
Atlas shrugs
The N.C. Board of Medicine frequently censures doctors for practicing “outside their scope of practice,” meaning that they are not trained to perform a certain medical task. An example might be an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) treating a heart problem.
I wonder what the board would think of a neuroradiologist (a specialist in brain X-rays) making life-and-death decisions in the field of public health. Such is the case now that President Trump has appointed Dr. Scott Atlas to the very important coronavirus task force.
Dr. Atlas has “no expertise in public health or infectious diseases” (“Trump hires new doctor for COVID-19 task force,” Aug. 17). So now we have an X-ray reader on the task force with no medical qualifications other than he supports the same unscientific advice as the president: open up the country, hold in-person schools and don’t worry about sacrificing the infirm, the elderly and a lot of healthy Americans to the pandemic; the economy and Trump’s re-election are more important than human life.
God help us all — the present administration certainly is unwilling to.
James Stewart Campbell
Pfafftown
Y's are essential
In regard to the Aug. 14 article “ ‘Spike in violent crime’,” yes, young people shooting others is on the rise. I don’t think we could have realized, until this coronavirus pandemic, how essential our YMCAs are for young people. Not only does our community survive because of the essential and wonderful child care the Y provides so parents can return to work, but it’s essential for our young people to be able to expend energy by playing sports, meeting with their friends and having some fun, keeping them occupied.
We have to make sure our Ys will survive so more people will survive. Please make a donation and/or continue your membership.
Susan Braswell
Winston-Salem
The president's message
Over the weekend, the president of the United States retweeted the message: "Leave Democrat cities. Let them rot."
The message originated with a right-wing activist, Brandon Straka, who got kicked off a flight in June for refusing to wear a mask. I guess he really doesn't care much for other people.
Winston-Salem is a “Democrat city,” with a Democratic mayor and a Democratic majority on the City Council as well as a majority of registered Democrats, 102,663 to 73,664 Republicans. Does the president of the United States want Winston-Salem to rot? How about the Republicans who live here and support Trump; do they want Winston-Salem to rot?
I'll bet Trump is OK with all the tax money that comes from "Democrat cities."
After almost four years in public office, the president still tweets before he thinks. And he’s as determined as ever to pit us against each other. Do we really need four more years of this vitriol? Can we survive four more years of this vitriol?
What’s the end game, Republicans? Just what do you hope to achieve by supporting this man? Do you really want to live in a country in which the highest virtue is hatred?
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
