A penny nation
The complaint I hear most often about Democrats is that they’re going to raise taxes. But nobody talks about what they’ll raise taxes for or on whom they’ll raise taxes.
Republicans have given us tax cut after tax cut, and as a result, people may have more money in their pockets, but our roads are full of potholes and our schools have to go begging for textbooks — and our federal deficit is out of control. People stand for hours at the DMV and wonder why it can’t be staffed more fully – it’s because there’s no money for staffing.
We have people suffering from legitimate mental illnesses, who can’t take care of themselves, and they wind up in jail because there are no government-funded care facilities for them.
Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave billions in tax cuts to corporations, then said we’d have to cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for them. Make no mistake, that's still on Republicans' wish list. How does this help the American people?
Raise my taxes, please! With them, we buy civilization.
I know that people love low taxes. But you can’t run a great nation on pennies.
Al Tolliver
Winston-Salem
Restrictions?
The (Raleigh) News & Observer recently featured an article of WalletHub’s study which revealed that among all 50 states, North Carolina — following Pennsylvania and California — has the third most COVID-19 restrictions to help stop the spread (“North Carolina among the states with the most coronavirus restrictions, report finds,” Aug. 11). If Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions were effective based on his rules, North Carolina would be nationally recognized for its COVID mitigation/containment results. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, thus our rules must be unnecessarily hindering business and individual rights.
While any rational person would not suggest we have no rules, it is quite apparent that Gov. Cooper should have national immunologists examine his rules and adjust accordingly.
Van McGehee
Clemmons
Recently ...
So recently, speaking to an adoring crowd at his New Jersey golf club, President Trump reminded everyone that he’d passed the Veterans Choice legislation, which no one else could ever do. (Psst: President Obama already did that.) He also promised to require insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions, which no one else could ever do. (Obama already did that.)
I understand this week he's going to promise to kill Osama bin Laden.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Stop the vote
The same people who failed to strengthen voting machine security; who failed to strengthen defense from foreign interference in our elections; who gutted funding for early voting and closed early voting sites and Election Day polling places in minority neighborhoods; those people are now removing mail-sorting machines from U.S. post offices. They are actually breaking down the way a post office works in order to destroy mail-in voting.
They don’t want us to vote early. They don’t want us to vote on Election Day. They don’t want us to vote by mail. See the pattern? They don’t want us to vote.
If you can’t win based on your record and policies, burn the process to the ground.
When will Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis stand up for the foundation of our democracy and protect the vote?
Linda Gauthier
Winston-Salem
A crucial component
Even with all-too-frequent online communication, I still look forward to going to the mailbox every day. I make it a point to send cards and notes by mail and many friends have commented how much they enjoy receiving written communications that way.
President Trump has recently appointed an inexperienced major campaign financial donor, Louis DeJoy, to head the U.S. Postal Service, in a seeming attempt to defund it and make it harder for it to operate. At the same time, Trump rants about the ineffectiveness of the mail system to sustain itself, often as a prelude to insisting that mail ballots are open to fraud, when experience has shown just the opposite. A postal service is a crucial component in a civilized society and it is critical for all of us to make it known that it is not another boogeyman for the president to target.
Please call your congressperson and speak out on this issue.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
