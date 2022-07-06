Orkin opens Triad commercial office in Winston-Salem

The Orkin pest control chain has opened a new office at 675 Blue Rock Court in Winston-Salem. The office covers Greensboro as well.

The office is focused on providing services for commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Donald Hauck is the office manager.

The company said it is hiring account managers and technicians, with “additional opportunities being available in the coming months.”

The office is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to noon.

For more information, go to www.Orkin.com or call 336-646-7318.