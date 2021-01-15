Orthodox church closes after 121 years

To the congregation — lifelong attendees who came together every week from as far as Souderton, Quakertown and Topton — it felt like a family torn apart.

"It's a community, and for the Orthodox, it's a lifestyle," said Valeria Sajez, a member of 30 years who lives in Center Valley. "We're an extended family. We all sort of take care of each other. It's not just we come together on Sunday."

When she joined in 1989, she estimates there were 120 or so members. At the end, there were 22, parish council President Jim O'Brien said.

Though the church was on level financial footing, there were too few people to run it, he said.

"I think everybody realized it was time to close, although nobody wanted to," he said.

Nor did anyone want to say it, Hasenecz said. In July, the parish council considered its options. In August, the council held a meeting with the congregation, and a vote — not unanimous, but close to it.

It's difficult to say goodbye to a community with 121 years of ties.