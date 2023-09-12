April 29, 1928 September 11, 2023

Mal Osborn age 95 died peacefully on September 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC at his home in Sherwood Forest. Mal was born April 29, 1928 in Lincoln, Maine to Lester Everett Osborn and Helen Clark Osborn.

He attended Mattanaw cook Academy in Lincoln Maine (Class of 1947) where he won State Champion for the One Mile Run. Thereafter he studied at the University of Maine earning a B.A. degree in 1952 where he also became State Champion for the one mile run and relay in 1951 and 1952 posting record times that held for many years.

Mal married Claire married in 1953 and both worked while he attended Boston University School of Law graduating with Juris Doctor Degree in 1956 as well as earning Masters of Law in 1961. Mal and Claire were married for 65 years until her death in 2018. They had a marriage that was "out of this world". He credits their successful marriage to the AA's program and its teaching of love of wife and family and friends. Mal recently celebrated 51 years of sobriety!

Mal had a distinguished career practicing law as he served as Tax Counsel, State Mutual Life Assurance Company Worchester, Mass (1956-1964), Vice President and General Tax Counsel Integon Corporation of Winston Salem and is affiliated companies including Victory Life Insurance Company Topeka, Kansas 1964-1981, Partner in the law firm of House, Balance and Osborn PA Winston

Salem, NC (1981-1988), Vice President, General Counsel and Director Settle Life Insurance Company Bristol V (1984-1989, and his own law firm of Malcolm E Osborn, PA from 1988-2022.

Mal loved teaching and held positions as Adjunct Professor of Law for Wake Forest University School of Law (1974-1982), Professor at the University of NC at Greensboro, Graduate School of Business and Economics (1965-1968), Instructor at High Point University (1965), Instructor at Winston Salem State University (1976-1981) and Instructor at Forsyth Technical Community College (2004-2010).

Mal's work for the American Bar Association included Chairman, Committee on Insurance Companies, ABA Section of Taxation (1980-1982), Committee Editor of Important Developments on Insurance Companies, The Tax Lawyer (The Journal of the Section of Taxation, ABA) (1974-1976) and Subcommittee Chairman, ABA Section of Taxation, Committee on Insurance Companies (19671989), head CLE for Insurance Companies, ABA Section of Taxation (1982-1988) and Chairman, American Business Law Association Committee on Federal Taxation (1972-1978).

Mal's work for our community included serving as Trustee of the NC Counsel of Economic Education (1968-1976), Co-Found with wife Claire of the Bereaved Parents Group of Winston Salem (1978-1988) and Member of the Board of Directors of the Christian Fellowship Home (1972-1980).

Mal was preceded in death by his brother Clark Alden Osborn, his twin sister Marilyn Jay Osborn, and his son Sunny Mac Osborn. He is survived by three children: Beverly (Doug) Amick of Winston Salem, Lester (Patricia) Osborn of Waxhaw, NC and Ernie (Nancy) Osborn of Winston Salem, NC: seven grandchildren: Ashley (Doug) Jefferson, Salem (Noah) Fulton, Blake (Mackenzie) Osborn, Westin (Molly) Osborn, Ross Osborn, Clark Osborn and Caroline Osborn; great grandchildren: Hadley Claire Jefferson, Margaret Jefferson and Bennett Jefferson: and his sister Dawn (Bruce) Knights of Goldsboro, NC.

Mal wanted to make sure he shared his strong love of Claire, his family, and friends was largely due to his active membership in Alcoholics Anonymous and its members.

A funeral service for Mal will be held Thursday, September 14 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwest Piedmont Intergroup Office of A.A., 200 North Gate Park Dr., WinstonSalem, NC 27106, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. SALEM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE 2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 271016