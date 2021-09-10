Our view: At our best in the worst of times

Could we have been as cool and as purposeful as she and her fellow crew members and passengers, knowing that these were very likely their last breaths and heartbeats?

Many called spouses and family members and told them they loved them. And then they took on the terrorists.

“Let’s roll,” one of their leaders, Todd Beamer, famously said.

The passenger manifest for Flight 93 had had an almost mystical quality.

William Cashman was an iron worker who had helped to build the World Trade Center. One of Bradshaw’s fellow flight attendants, CeeCee Lyles, had been a policewoman in a previous career. Donald Peterson and his wife, Joan Hadley Peterson, were crisis counselors. Several other passengers were emergency medical technicians. Yet another had his pilot’s license.

But if every act of heroism on 9/11 got the movie it deserved, we’d have hundreds of them: The police officers and firefighters who ran toward the burning towers. The many Americans who left their jobs and families and enlisted as soldiers, almost immediately.

And so many more ordinary people who did extraordinary things, cradling strangers in their arms in an eerie shower of toxic dust as the unspeakable unfolded around them.