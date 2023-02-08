Robots on wheels deliver hot meals to local college students.

Cars drive themselves.

We put a man on the moon, what, nearly 54 years ago?

And yet we can’t come up with a better to collect leaves?

So, what we’re stuck with, for now, is a ritual that never seems to end. Some leaves that fell before Thanksgiving probably will still be nestled in curbside berms in some Triad neighborhoods on Valentine’s Day, mostly on residential streets, where they obstruct cars and pedestrians, reduce space for on-street parking and wait forever to be raked and vacuumed by city crews.

It may not be the most burning issue on municipal agendas but, clearly, it is burning some people up. And, frankly, it has for years.

In Greensboro, the first round of citywide collection was completed in early January. The second round is scheduled to be finished by the end of this month. Winston-Salem’s quadrant-based system is similarly fraught and slow-paced. It began on Nov. 7. Yet, judging by letters from Journal readers, some of them are expecting the Great Pumpkin to appear before a city leaf-collection crew. “How in the world is the city going to get in its advertised three rounds of leaf collection each year if it is almost three months later before the first collection occurs?” one reader wrote.

Wrote another: “While I understand the response has been to blame staff shortages and other issues not within the city’s control, I was dismayed to see the city send a street sweeper truck to my neighborhood last week before a leaf-removal truck.”

A major part of the problem is the process itself.

Both cities deploy crews to collect the leaves from curbside piles. That not only can take a long time, but it creates other problems.

Residents in both Winston-Salem and Greensboro are supposed to rake their leaves to the edge of the curb for collection. According to a city ordinance in Winston-Salem, “It shall be unlawful and it is hereby declared a nuisance for any person to place, leave or allow to be placed or to permit to continue the accumulation of leaves, grass clippings, or any other debris from their premises on a public street, sidewalk, grass strip between a paved sidewalk and street or an area that pedestrians would be expected to use to walk upon parallel to a public street.”

News flash: A lot of people are breaking the law.

That’s where the obstructions and safety hazards come in. Leaves on city streets also can be swept by rainfall into sewer drains, where they can clog pipes and cause flooding. “Heavy rains wash leaves in the street to the nearest storm drain,” city of Winston-Salem spokesman Frank Elliott told the Journal’s John Deem in November. “If there are too many leaves they will clog the storm drain and water will pool in the street, creating a hazard for vehicles and pedestrians.”

There are other options for leaf disposal. Winston-Salem residents can place them in city-issued yard waste carts year-round. Greensboro residents may choose to place leaves in cans or bag them for weekly pickup (a method few cities still use).

But raking them to the curb (i.e., into the street) seems to be most popular. It’s easier and less strenuous — even if it is costly, inefficient and problematic (in defense of scofflaws who rake leaves into the street, piles of leaves on lawns do kill grass).

What to do? As the Greensboro News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported in January, among the new ways Greensboro is considering to tackle an old nuisance:

Biodegradable bags, which can be ground along with leaves into compost or mulch.

Zip-up, reusable “leaf burrito bags,” which Charlotte uses.

Ninety-six-gallon carts that can be mechanically tipped like the standard-issue city garbage cans.

Beyond the consideration for customers is the health and safety of the crews. Greensboro Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson noted that the city has incurred $500,000 in workers’ compensation claims over the past three or four years.

To be honest, no matter the solution, someone won’t be happy. But there’s got to be a better way.

Maybe the two cities can compare notes?