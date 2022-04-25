Our view: Living with COVID

Get used to it.

For the forseeable future, COVID probably is here to stay.

Can we live with that?

More of us would if be we’d simply acknowledge that the virus, which has passed the two-year mark in the U.S., remains an uninvited guest that does not intend to leave anytime soon.

As Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, told the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver on Sunday, the challenge of COVID lies in its adaptability and its staying power.

It is a grating annoyance as much as it is a potential killer.

It has tested our patience and gnawed at our discipline and resolve. We think we know it, then we don’t.

We think we’ve got it beaten, and then we haven’t.

It keeps changing shapes and personalities. And it punishes us for one of the things we cherish the most: being together.

'Incredibly draining'

Worst of all, it divides us into warring tribes who are not only sick of it, but all too often, sick of one another as well.

Priest notes the effects of COVID fatigue in ongoing efforts to manage its spread and minimalize its effects.

“The second year has been incredibly draining due to uncertainty about when the pandemic is going to end,” he said. “ … I think what also made it incredibly stressful was the social upheaval around COVID and the political causes of that. I felt like people were not only victims of COVID, but of misinformation and that some of the suffering and death that occurred was avoidable.”

“All of that made for a really trying time for our team members who would see chatter and misinformation on social media, among other places. That was very discouraging, particularly when you’ve been dealing with it for two years.”

A new 'ripple'

For now, life has begun to resemble something close to normal, but cases are ticking up.

What’s encouraging is that those cases are not as severe. Death rates from COVID continue to fall. Hospitals are not overrun like before (knock on wood).

Some health experts describe the latest spike in cases as “more of a ripple than a wave.”

That’s because of the vaccines and boosters, as well as a degree of natural immunity among people who have been infected.

Among other hopeful developments are efforts by Moderna and Pfizer to create a 2-in-1 shot that would provide protection against both the original COVID and the omicron variant.

Getting people to take it? Well, we see.

One lingering barrier is entrenched resistance among too many Americans to vaccines, and that concerns Novant Health’s Priest.

“Many people have decided that a public health crisis has two teams,” Priest said, “and they’ve chosen one of the two teams, which is unfortunate because in public health we shouldn’t have teams — we should be working together.”

Hence the ongoing court battle over a mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, which a federal judge in Florida has overruled.

From some there were cheers and relief; from others, not so much.

A mistrust epidemic

But here’s the thing: Muddled messaging and deep divides and distrust are a virus for which we haven’t yet found a vaccine and that’s a troubling thought for the future.

So David Priest expressed relief that we’re in a better place (right now) but worries about what could lie ahead.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get at least a few months of lower COVID activity,” he told the Journal.

“I’m also optimistic that we’re done with the pandemic phase of this, but it doesn’t mean that COVID is gone.

“Even if it becomes endemic, it can be very deadly for people.

“We must hope and pray that a variant doesn’t come along that eludes our vaccines and the current immunity that many people have.”

There will be a pandemic after this one and another one after that.

When, how and how bad no one knows.

We can only hope our effectiveness in communication keep pace with medical science and the new threats around the corner.

Because you can’t vaccinate against misinformation with a shot or a pill.