Our view: Welcome to our new neighbors

A former Moses Cone nurse who interpreted for the U.S. military in Afghanistan served as a translator.

And a local refugee resettlement agency, the N.C. African Services Coalition, as well as Church World Service and World Relief Triad, are coordinating the arrivals of Afghan refugees locally.

All told, about 1,200 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in North Carolina over the next 30 days. Nationally, tens of thousands will enter the U.S. over the next several months. Around 30 to 40 are expected to wind up in Winston-Salem, according to World Relief Triad.

This is the least we can do. Afghans who risked their lives to aid U.S. troops during the 20-year war faced reprisals and possibly death at the hands of the Taliban.

As for that first family to arrive, neither the exact location of the house or the names of the family have been released to preserve their privacy and allow them time to adjust.

But we should know their story and we should know why bringing them to safety here is the only right and decent thing to do.