Our view: Welcome to our new neighbors

Not long after a U.S. military plane carrying an anxious cargo of Afghani refugees had taken off from Kabul en route to Germany, a young mother aboard gave birth to her second child.
As the (Greensboro) News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported last week, a fellow passenger helped to deliver the infant girl on the floor of the aircraft.
Somehow it all seemed fitting, if not exactly ideal: a new life, soon to be followed by a new beginning for her, her 22-year-old mother, her 27-year-old father and her 2-year-old big sister. In Greensboro. Right down the street from us.
That family was among the first refugees from Afghanistan to arrive in the Triad and, in fact, in all of North Carolina.
It had been a long, strange trip filled with unfamiliar faces and unfamiliar places and a blurry blend of weariness and joy.
From Germany they flew to Texas and then to North Carolina.
They were greeted with signs and balloons held by a gaggle of smiling people whom they had never met before.
The congregation at College Park Baptist Church has provided a home for the family in north Greensboro and stocked it with furniture and fresh linen. The church also has paid several months of the family’s rent.
A former Moses Cone nurse who interpreted for the U.S. military in Afghanistan served as a translator.
And a local refugee resettlement agency, the N.C. African Services Coalition, as well as Church World Service and World Relief Triad, are coordinating the arrivals of Afghan refugees locally.
All told, about 1,200 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in North Carolina over the next 30 days. Nationally, tens of thousands will enter the U.S. over the next several months. Around 30 to 40 are expected to wind up in Winston-Salem, according to World Relief Triad.
This is the least we can do. Afghans who risked their lives to aid U.S. troops during the 20-year war faced reprisals and possibly death at the hands of the Taliban.
As for that first family to arrive, neither the exact location of the house or the names of the family have been released to preserve their privacy and allow them time to adjust.
But we should know their story and we should know why bringing them to safety here is the only right and decent thing to do.
Even though he is a young man, the husband arrived at Piedmont Triad International Air-port in a wheelchair. He struggles to walk because he was shot twice in the legs while serving with U.S. troops. They had come under fire along a dark road during a Taliban ambush that cost one of the Americans his life.
The young father still holds on to an Air Force Reserve Command patch given to him by U.S. soldiers. And he holds fast to his hope that wheelchairs and labored steps will in time soon fade into memory.
“I’m anxious to be able to walk,” he told the News & Record through the interpreter.
He and other Afghans worked in good faith with their U.S. allies and served honorably and courageously. This is how we can repay them.
Not that this will be easy — for them or for us.
There will be language and cultural barriers to overcome. And their needs will be many, including food, housing, jobs and health care.
So the relief agencies are reaching out to the community for help.
For its part, Winston-Salem has welcomed refugees from Burundi, Cambodia, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen, Cuba and many other countries. North Carolina at large has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees from all corners of the world, including over 13,000 Salvadoran, Haitian and Honduran immigrants.
We benefit from their presence.
The people who are already here still have needs. A high poverty rate persists. Affordable housing is severely lacking in this community as it is.
But the spirit of charity has never been based solely on the size of one’s wealth or the severity of the challenges. We give what we can.
So that spirit will be tested again. As it has been tested ever since refugees first arrived on these shores.
And our kindnesses to strangers will be repaid, as they have been many times before.
To offer assistance, go to worldrelief.org/triad.