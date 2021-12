6-4, 175, senior, North Davidson

A weapon for a Black Knights team that went 8-4 and reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs. … Averaged 40.1 yards on 38 punts, with four inside the 20, including two inside the 5. … Mid-Piedmont 3-A’s kicker of the year and was second-team All-Area at that position. … Made eight of 12 field-goal attempts with a long of 43 yards. … Had touchbacks on 55 of 63 kickoffs.