Paddle Trails

The Yadkin River State Trail is a blueway that extends for 130 miles through Wilkes, Surry, Yadkin, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Stanly and Montgomery counties with access points throughout. The Yadkin Riverkeeper is a valuable resource when planning a trip down the Yadkin. The nonprofit organizes river paddles and educational events throughout the year, and manages/oversees the care of the river.