The Yadkin River State Trail is a blueway that extends for 130 miles through Wilkes, Surry, Yadkin, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Rowan, Stanly and Montgomery counties with access points throughout. The Yadkin Riverkeeper is a valuable resource when planning a trip down the Yadkin. The nonprofit organizes river paddles and educational events throughout the year, and manages/oversees the care of the river.
Paddle Trails
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime teacher remembered for decades of service, kindness to students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools
Mildred Griffin, who died Sunday, taught at Lewisville, Konnoak and Whitaker elementary schools and remained active in the school district as a mentor until the pandemic hit.
KING — A King police officer was shot and wounded and a suspect died following a confrontation early Sunday morning, King Police Chief Jordan …
Dear Amy: My first wife, “Stacey,” and I married young. She loved me. We had three children together.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
A comprehensive marijuana legalization and regulation bill was introduced in the N.C. Senate on Monday that would allow for individuals age 21…
Truth Broadcasting announces changes to format at WSJS radio
Company that booked McCartney still investigating how many missed the show – or parts of it – because of traffic
People are complaining about time spent in traffic instead of in the concert when they came to see Paul McCartney play at Truist Field on Saturday.
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Thursday after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus, authorities said.
She's been at American University and is the all-time wins leader there
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.