Painter Karen Moran Kopf

Karen Moran Kopf feels painting chose her.

She fondly remembers drawing and painting with watercolors as a child.

From studying painting and art history in Austria to running a studio in Spain, Kopf was engaged with the art community in Europe for years.

After traveling the world and sharing her paintings, Kopf relocated to Winston-Salem with her husband.

Upon moving, she paused exhibiting art to complete another one of her dreams – teaching. She taught within the Winston-Salem Forsyth County system for years, which allowed her the time to raise her two boys.

You can find her art regularly displayed at Artworks Gallery on Trade Street. Kopf loves how there is always a new exhibit with different and inspiring art showed every month. It’s one of her two favorite places in Winston-Salem.

Her other favorite Winston-Salem spot is Reynolda Gardens. She loves walking there and seeing all the other people there. This connection was something she felt was especially important during the pandemic.

What did you learn about yourself as an artist during the pandemic?

“My art gives me a reason to get up every day and start to work on my projects. I relished the time to develop the paintings for a show with the constant thought that one day I would be able to share them with others.”

Where do you find inspiration for your art?

“All around me, I see beautiful and interesting things. Winston-Salem is rich with wonderful scenes. Last summer I exhibited works which were based on outdoor scenes from several locations in downtown Winston-Salem, for instance, people dancing to musicians on Trade Street, people dining at various restaurants, including at The Pit in the old power station.”

What is your favorite part about being an artist?

“While I am working, there are a myriad of decisions to be made. Do I continue this line? Shall I use this color? Should this be larger? It is like solving a puzzle, and yet I am soothed and fulfilled by it.”

Do you have any advice you’d give aspiring artists?

“Find a way to keep making your art. There are places in this world for all kinds of artists. The important thing is to keep making.”