Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations

The faith community should guide the way on reparations for America's history of slavery and racial discrimination and help the nation's process of reconciliation and healing, religious leaders said during a panel held to discuss the issue.

U.S. religious groups have seen widespread interest in reparations, especially among Protestant churches that were active in the era of slavery. Many are starting or now considering how to make amends through financial investments and long-term programs benefiting Black Americans.

"The faith community not only can lead but should lead, and is in a unique position to lead," the Rev. Iva E. Carruthers, general secretary of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, said during the Wednesday panel organized by The Associated Press, The Religion News Service and The Conversation.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland voted last year to create a $1 million reparations fund, likely to finance programs supporting Black students, nursing home residents, small-business owners and others. The vote followed years of research into how the diocese had benefited from racial inequality and slavery.

"If not the faith community, who? And if not now, when?" said the Right Rev. Eugene Sutton, the first Black cleric to hold the post of bishop of the diocese.