Panthers aided by steady QB play

Bridgewater brings an accuracy level the Panthers haven't had in a long time.

Cam Newton spent nine seasons as Carolina's quarterback, but his career completion rate was less than 60% here and he had a tendency to throw off his back foot and throw high to receivers.

More than two-thirds of Bridgewater’s passes this season have been of the shorter variety — less than 10 yards downfield, according to NextGen Stats. He's completed 84.8% (78 of 92) of those throws, while completing 62.2% (28 of 45) of his passes that went beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Rhule said it's not that the Panthers won't consider taking a few shots down the field when those are available.

However, with speed receivers such as D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson on the field opposing defenses are taking away the threat of the deep ball and forcing Bridgewater to beat them underneath the coverage in what Rhule called an “execution-based approach."

“Honestly, we wanted to have an aggressive approach," Bridgewater said after completing 26 of 37 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals.