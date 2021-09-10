As a Christian, I was deeply impressed that in the aftermath of the catastrophic evil perpetrated upon our nation, so many of those writing letters to the editor were able to perceive the distinction between revenge and justice and that God's purposes can never be achieved through Satan's methods.

Good ends cannot be accomplished by evil means.

They also understood that a total resolution depends on alleviating the causes of the hatred that created the evil, such as unmerited poverty and inherited hatred.

All I can offer to their wisdom is one of the Beatitudes, taught to us by Jesus Christ:

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God." Peacemaking is a creative task, and we have the opportunity to show God that we follow his word as taught to us by the one he sent.

President Bush has publicly proclaimed that he is a Christian, so I pray that he will be guided by Christ's teachings, always considering that if God's children are the peacemakers, whose children are the warmakers?

— JAMES F. BOBBITT, Stokesdale