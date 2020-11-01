Pearl mussel: Lower Cape Fear reef project builds better future for oysters, oystercatchers

"Oysters are amazing creatures because they support entire webs of life, from birds to fish to local communities," said Curtis Smalling, director of conservation at Audubon North Carolina.

The first phase of the reef project started in February with the on-land work of bagging shells, said Ben Graham, spokesman for the organization. In September, they placed 140 concrete reef balls and 2,600 oyster bags in an intertidal spot on Shellbed Island that will be submerged at high tide and exposed at low tide.

This first $300,000 effort was funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which also included permitting for more reefs at Shellbed (between Bald Head Island and Southport) and at the nearby Striking Island.

They are part of a network of bird sanctuaries on the river that Audubon manages for nesting waterbirds, like oystercatchers, royal terns and brown pelicans.

Addison said the location was chosen because there is a lot of oyster spat floating around, but there aren't many options when it comes to latching on to something to grow. She said she once found a 2-foot piece of metal garbage in the area that was covered with growing oysters.

"There isn't a lot of substrate there," she said. "Hopefully this will give them something better."