People's Pharmacy: Are statins a problem for gum disease?

On the other hand, statins also reduce inflammation. A recent review found that statins appear to improve oral health, including gum disease (Journal of Translational Medicine, April 6, 2020). Although the final word on this topic is not yet determined, taking a CoQ10 supplement might be helpful and is unlikely to do harm.

Q. Many years ago, in 1997, I fell to the floor with arthritic pain in my hips and back upon getting out of bed. A few days later, I heard “The People’s Pharmacy” on the radio. I think Dr. Tieraona Low Dog was discussing Boswellia for pain relief. That very day I bought some Boswellia.

After taking it for two weeks, I had notable relief. Over a four-week period, my pain lessened remarkably. Actually, for about five years I felt no arthritis pain.

Today, almost 25 years later, my pain has increased but I continue to take Boswellia. In the past several years, I’ve added turmeric and ashwagandha. Is there any research on these herbs for arthritis?

A. All three of these botanical medicines have a long history of use for joint pain. Each has proven anti-inflammatory activity. Ashwagandha, for example, affects some of the same compounds in the body as powerful arthritis medications.