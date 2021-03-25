People's Pharmacy: Beware bleeding crisis from baby aspirin

Q: I had to be hospitalized and received four units of blood because of a gastrointestinal bleed. The doctors at the hospital think it was caused by taking a baby aspirin every day for the past 10 years. I was following orders from my primary care physician.

Now, I’m afraid to take anything. If a baby aspirin could make my hemoglobin drop and require hospitalization, what would a stronger drug do? How can we know if following doctor’s orders will cause problems like this?

A. All medications, including over-the-counter drugs, have the potential to cause side effects. Aspirin and other NSAID-type pain relievers (diclofenac, ibuprofen, meloxicam, naproxen, etc.) can cause stomach irritation and bleeding ulcers.

Q: I have suffered from rosacea for years. After I used metronidazole for too long and found it ineffective, my doctor recommended Soolantra.