People's Pharmacy: Broken breast implant led to illness

Q: I had silicone breast implants for 23 years before the left side ruptured and spilled 100 grams of silicone into my body. I was not told that they would ever need to be replaced.

I had many symptoms. My body hurt to sit in the car. I had so little energy.

I felt better after explant and reimplantation with saline seven years ago, but the symptoms are returning, and both breasts are painful. I now read that even saline implants can be problematic because the shell is made of silicone.

I wish I had never gotten them to begin with. I plan on going natural. Then maybe I can enjoy this last chapter of life as a healthy, sexy 65-year-old!

A: The Food and Drug Administration has a name for your condition: “breast implant illness” or BII. The agency notes that some patients blame their implants for symptoms such as “fatigue, ‘brain fog,’ muscle or joint pain and rash” (FDA’s Final Guidance for Labeling Recommendations for Breast Implants, Sept. 28, 2020). In the future, the FDA recommends that companies and surgeons inform women about BII and other implant complications. Unfortunately, it took the agency more than 50 years to issue such warnings.

Q: Should you take your blood pressure medicine in the morning or at bedtime?