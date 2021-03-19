People's Pharmacy: Can cocoa overcome constipation?

Cocoa (and dark chocolate) are good sources of magnesium, which is also useful to ward off constipation. You will find additional remedies in our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders. This online resource is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: As a patient in a major university medical center’s respiratory clinic, I was told to take vitamin D at a daily dosage no less than 1,000 IU per day. I don’t have objective data, but I can say that after starting this, I am coping better with the effects of being a COVID-19 “long hauler.”

In addition to vitamin D, the regimen includes vitamin C and zinc picolinate. I’d hate to imagine what my symptoms would be like without these nutrients!

A. There is growing recognition that many people who recover from COVID-19 continue to suffer long-term symptoms. These include fatigue, breathing problems, muscle weakness, trouble sleeping, joint pain, brain fog and loss of taste and smell.

Vitamins C and D plus zinc all are considered important nutrients for immune system function. You can learn more about post-COVID syndrome by listening to our free podcast on this topic. It is Show 1230: What Happens When COVID Symptoms Don’t Go Away. You will find it on the podcast page of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.