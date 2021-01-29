People's Pharmacy: Coconut oil plus milk of magnesia for rosacea

A. Even N95 respirators don't work as well as they should if they don't fit properly. If a mask is loose and slips below the nose, it cannot do the job. Face masks held on by ear loops rather than secured firmly to the head may not fit tightly enough to provide meaningful protection (JAMA Internal Medicine, online, Nov. 23, 2020).

To learn more about the proper way to wear a face mask, you may wish to consult the "Comprehensive Guide to Face Masks" from the Cleveland Clinic: health.clevelandclinic.org/a-comprehensive-guide-to-face-masks.

Q. When I was working, I got up at 6 a.m. to leave for work at 7 and went to bed around 11:30 p.m. Now that I'm retired, I have gotten used to going to bed later and waking up later, but that's getting out of hand. I now rise between 9 and 11 a.m. or sometimes even later, since I don't get to sleep until 2 or 3 a.m. I'd like to get out of this vicious cycle.

I was on trazadone for a while, but still had trouble falling asleep. Then I was drowsy the next day unless I had several cups of coffee. How can I fix my current dilemma without taking sleeping pills?