People's Pharmacy: Commercials for cancer drugs challenge common sense

“The next thing it speaks to is whether or not the average person watching TV who may have lung cancer knows if they have the particular type of lung cancer the TV commercial is talking about. They may not know if it applies to them ...

“I guess I don’t know if people are empowered or if they are misled by this information. Are they put on a better path or are they put on a path that’s meandering and takes them away from best care?”

One such lung cancer drug, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), is for “non-small cell lung cancer that has spread. Keytruda can be used for adults who test positive for PD-L1 and whose tumors do not have an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene.” This reinforces Dr. Prasad’s point about how difficult it would be for a patient to know if this drug would be appropriate.

Keytruda could cost as much as $12,500 a month. If someone’s insurance does not cover it, they’re in a terrible bind. They’ve been told this wonderful medicine could help them live longer, but few people can afford to fork over that kind of money.

Then there are the side effects. The announcer warns people that Keytruda can “cause the immune system to attack healthy parts of your body. This can happen during or after treatment and may be severe or lead to death.”