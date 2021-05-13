People's Pharmacy: Commercials for cancer drugs challenge common sense

Medical training is both rigorous and expensive. After four years of medical school, it is not uncommon for a graduate to spend anywhere from three to seven years more in residency and fellowship programs to achieve expertise as a specialist.
Oncologists have an especially challenging career. That’s because cancer treatment is complicated and constantly evolving.
Imagine you are a lung cancer specialist who has gone through a decade of intense training. Now, a patient walks into your exam room and asks you for a specific medication based on a television commercial. How would you feel?
We asked renowned hematologist-oncologist Dr. Vinay Prasad about his reaction to such drug promotions. He responded: “You are seeing ads that say if you have non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, ask your doctor if immunotherapy is right for you. That’s a really small group of people.
“How on earth can the company justify having an ad for such a small group of people? It raises the possibility you’re going to ask that of your doctor and there’s some evidence to suggest that kind of request may more likely lead to the prescription of those products...
“It says something about the cost of these drugs that you can advertise to everybody for just a small group of people watching the TV. It speaks to just how much these drugs cost, how expensive they are ...
“The next thing it speaks to is whether or not the average person watching TV who may have lung cancer knows if they have the particular type of lung cancer the TV commercial is talking about. They may not know if it applies to them ...
“I guess I don’t know if people are empowered or if they are misled by this information. Are they put on a better path or are they put on a path that’s meandering and takes them away from best care?”
One such lung cancer drug, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), is for “non-small cell lung cancer that has spread. Keytruda can be used for adults who test positive for PD-L1 and whose tumors do not have an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene.” This reinforces Dr. Prasad’s point about how difficult it would be for a patient to know if this drug would be appropriate.
Keytruda could cost as much as $12,500 a month. If someone’s insurance does not cover it, they’re in a terrible bind. They’ve been told this wonderful medicine could help them live longer, but few people can afford to fork over that kind of money.
Then there are the side effects. The announcer warns people that Keytruda can “cause the immune system to attack healthy parts of your body. This can happen during or after treatment and may be severe or lead to death.”
The rapid-fire list of other side effects is long: “New or worse cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, severe stomach pain or tenderness, nausea or vomiting, rapid heartbeat, increased hunger or thirst, constipation, dizziness or fainting, changes in urine or eyesight, muscle pain or weakness, joint pain, confusion or memory problems, fever, rash, itching or flushing. These are not all the possible side effects.”
In our opinion, commercials for drugs to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis or other challenging diseases should not be permitted on television. Patients should not be expected to make therapeutic decisions based on a short TV ad. After all, doctors need years to master the best treatments for complicated conditions.
