People's Pharmacy: Crestor can cause life-threatening muscle damage

I also read that the studies that purportedly prove its value in humans have serious methodological flaws. Do you have any further information about using ivermectin in humans?

A. The ivermectin story is complicated and controversial. This drug was introduced by Merck in 1981 to treat parasites in animals.

It was later introduced to overcome river blindness (onchocerciasis) in humans. Ivermectin has saved the eyesight of millions of people in Africa. Ivermectin has also been prescribed off-label to treat lice and scabies in children and adults.

Data on the use of ivermectin against COVID-19 are confusing. Some high-profile research papers have recently been retracted (Nature, Aug. 2, 2021). Until there are bigger and better clinical trials, we doubt that many physicians will prescribe ivermectin for COVID-19. Experts expect the results of ongoing trials by the end of the year.

Q. I have suffered with rosacea for 30 years. I have tried all the treatments I could find. The only thing that has helped me is light therapy. I am thrilled with the results, which were immediate. I use it for three minutes daily now. The red light kills mites and reduces inflammation and redness better than anything I’ve tried.

A. Rosacea is a skin condition in which chronic inflammation leads to redness, pimples and sometimes lumps and bumps (called phyma). According to a recent review, there is evidence to support vascular lasers and light devices to treat the tiny blood vessels that cause redness (Skin Therapy Letter, July 2021). A recent study shows that pro-yellow laser can reduce the density of Demodex mites, which are linked to rosacea (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, March 20, 2021). We could find no controlled trials of red light treatment for rosacea, but case reports of LED therapy are promising (Journal of Medical Case Reports, Jan. 28, 2020).

Questions for Joe and Teresa Graedon can be emailed via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.