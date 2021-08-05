People's Pharmacy: Don't count on aspirin to prevent sunburn

You are not alone. Other readers have also reported hoarseness with inhaled steroids: “I’ve been hoarse every day since I started using the Trelegy Ellipta inhaler. It’s definitely to blame.”

Other inhalers that are associated with hoarseness because of the inhaled corticosteroid include Advair (fluticasone, salmeterol), Breo (fluticasone, vilanterol) and Symbicort (budesonide, formoterol).

Another common complication of inhaled steroids is thrush. This yeast infection can occur in the mouth and throat. Corticosteroids can also increase appetite.

Q. I take metoprolol, isosorbide and losartan for high blood pressure. No one warned me that my eyedrops (timolol) could add to the blood pressure lowering effects of these medicines. I can hardly function after I take my BP drugs and then put in my eyedrops. I have nearly passed out several times. Is this combination risky?

A. Yes! You are taking a beta blocker (metoprolol) to lower your blood pressure along with other antihypertensive medications. The timolol in your glaucoma eyedrops is also a beta blocker. That could lead to low blood pressure, dizziness and falls (BMJ, April 22, 2006).