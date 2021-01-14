People's Pharmacy: Foods besides orange juice have vitamin C

Tomato juice (3/4 cup), 33 mg.

I could go on, but that is enough to give you the idea.

Answer: Thank you for making the point that it is possible to get the recommended daily amount of vitamin C from food, even without consuming orange or grapefruit juice. The RDA for adult men is 90 mg per day and for women is 75 mg per day.

We are in favor of including plenty of nutrient-dense foods like bell peppers and broccoli in your diet. However, people may need supplements sometimes. The best resource we know to determine where your diet might be wanting and how much vitamin or mineral you should take is the book by Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, "Fortify Your Life: Your Guide to Vitamins, Minerals, and More." Your local library should have a copy. We also offer a paperback edition in the Books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: You've written recently about lowering cholesterol. About 15 years ago, a friend of mine conducted an experiment for his doctor. He started taking 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon daily. After 90 days, his cholesterol levels were lowered to normal.

My own numbers were sky-high 40 years ago when my parents died. Our high cholesterol is hereditary. Various medications, including niacin and statins, resulted in bad consequences.