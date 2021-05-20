People's Pharmacy: Homemade recipe works against constipation

A. We have heard from many other readers that glucosamine appeared to raise their cholesterol. However, this effect has not been confirmed in the medical literature.

Many other people tell us that, like you, they have not experienced any change in lipid levels after taking glucosamine. This leaves us wondering if there is a genetic component to the variable responses you have noticed.

Your husband may be interested in our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis, in which we discuss many other nondrug options for controlling joint pain. This electronic resource is available in the Health eGuides section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. My son had angular cheilitis for a couple of years. Sometimes it would get so bad that the corners of his mouth would bleed during the night.

I read about using Aquaphor, an over-the-counter lip balm, for this. It worked beautifully! My son was at the dentist recently when we noticed that he was getting it again and the dentist recommended Aquaphor. I told him we had several tubes at home. Once again, it did the job!