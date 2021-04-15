People's Pharmacy: How authorized generic drugs save money

Not infrequently the AG product is made on the same production line as the brand name. Sometimes the pill may even have the same markings as the branded product.

Why should anyone care about seeking out authorized generic medications? For the past year, the FDA has been unable to conduct inspections on generic drugmakers overseas because of COVID-19. There were questions about quality even before the pandemic began.

Some readers have found that a standard generic may not work as well as the brand. For example, Sandy reported: “I have been on Zoloft (sertraline) since 2000 and was doing fine until it went generic. My physician told me the FDA allows some variability in the generic. He also told me the binders may release the medication at different rates.

“When I discovered Greenstone sold an authorized generic version of sertraline, everything changed. As soon as my pharmacy ordered them, I felt fine again.”

Not all brand-name medicines have AG equivalents. To learn whether your prescription is available as an authorized generic you can check with the Coalition for Authorized Generics at www.AuthorizedGenericMedicines.org.

Physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals may not always know about authorized generic drugs. That’s why patients may need to take the lead by showing their prescriber an article in JAMA Internal Medicine published online on Jan. 25 (tinyurl.com/4p2fxqyg). This may help you recruit your health care provider as an ally in your quest to balance quality and affordability.

