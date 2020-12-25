People's Pharmacy: How will you know the COVID vaccine is a go?

Q. I am wondering how an individual who is being vaccinated might determine if the vaccine they are receiving has been properly stored at the extreme cold temperature necessary. Maybe it will be impossible to know if the vaccine in some batches have been heat-damaged in transit or storage. I want to get vaccinated, but I do wonder about the possibility of getting a "dud" vaccine.

A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued stringent guidelines for shipment and storage of COVID-19 vaccines. Hospitals and clinics that plan to administer these vaccines will be required to sign the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement certifying that they have the necessary equipment and well-trained staff to comply with the guidelines.

For the first vaccine the Food and Drug Administration is considering, that will include a "pharmaceutical grade" ultra-cold freezer and a continuous temperature monitoring device called a digital data logger (DDL). When the time comes for your vaccine, ask the health care facility to assure you that they have signed and are following the CDC's COVID-19 agreement.