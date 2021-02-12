People's Pharmacy: Listerine helps control adult acne

A. According to the manufacturer, Sylk is made from kiwi vine gum extract. The vines in the region of Pukekohe, New Zealand, are trimmed during the process of harvesting kiwi fruit. The compound is extracted from these prunings and used to make this water-based lubricant. Having a water-based product is an advantage where latex is involved, since oils such as coconut oil or cocoa butter can weaken latex. Sylk is available online.

Q. Can you settle a dispute? One friend insists that you need to juice vegetables to get enough nutrients and I have started doing that for my husband. I eat salad for lunch almost every day, as I appreciate the fiber.

Then my husband said something about the juice was irritating his throat and he wants to stop. Another friend said that drinking your greens could lead to kidney stones.

I have already had a stone in my only kidney. Passing it was a horror I do not wish to repeat, nor do I wish it on him. Does juicing really increase the amount of oxalates you are getting?

A. Juicing with dark green leafy vegetables could lead to an overdose of oxalates. These natural compounds are excreted by the kidneys. When the diet is especially high in oxalate-containing foods, crystals can accumulate in the kidneys and form stones.