People's Pharmacy: Lowering Lp(a) with dietary supplements

Q. You’ve written that statins raise Lp(a). Do other drugs or supplements do the same? I hope a research cardiologist is looking into this matter.

I am one of many who has stellar numbers (HDL 110, VLDL and triglycerides at the lower bound). I’m a female runner who’s 64.5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. I look and feel very healthy, despite proven heart disease among some older men in my family.

My Lp(a) is quite elevated at 142 nmol/L. I’ve set up an appointment with a local cardiologist, but I’m not sure what he will do.

You’ve had cutting-edge researchers on your radio show. Perhaps a great investigator looking into Lp(a) will answer questions for the 20% of us with elevated Lp(a).

In checking PubMed, I found that elevated Lp(a) may be a risk factor for a worse case of COVID. Also, it seems that flaxseed might decrease the level of Lp(a). What can you tell us about this?

A. Thank you for the hint about flaxseed. When we checked PubMed for research articles, we found two recent meta-analyses on the effects of flaxseed supplementation (Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, May 2021; Phytotherapy Research, July 2020).

Both concluded that flaxseed supplementation may lower Lp(a) levels.

Lp(a) is short for lipoprotein a, an independent risk factor for heart disease. As you note, statins raise this lipid factor rather than controlling it.

Drugs to lower Lp(a) are still under development; research suggests that nutraceuticals including l-carnitine, Coenzyme Q10 and an extract of red yeast rice called xuezhikang can reduce Lp(a) levels significantly (Journal of Cellular Physiology, August 2019). Niacin in the form of nicotinic acid also lowers this risk factor (Metabolism, November 2016). You may want to consider adding flaxseed or one of these other supplements to your regimen.

You can learn more about Lp(a) as well as other cardiac risk factors

Q. My dermatologist prescribed cortisone and an antifungal over-the-counter ointment for my persistent yeast infections. They kept the infections in check but never cured them.

I recalled that I used Johnson’s Baby Shampoo for my infant son’s cradle cap some 60 years ago. I quit the expensive medications and began using shampoo every other day when I showered. As a result, I am now free of these yeast infections and $300 a year richer.

A. We are always delighted to hear when a simple solution works well. Extra points if it saves money.

Cradle cap is a form of seborrheic dermatitis. Yeast called Malassezia cause seborrheic dermatitis in adults and may contribute to cradle cap in infants as well. The makers of Johnson’s Baby Shampoo suggest that it can be helpful against cradle cap.

A dermatologist once told us that we could make an inexpensive dandruff remedy by mixing 1 part 100% propylene glycol with 4 parts baby shampoo. This mixture should be gentle yet effective, as propylene glycol has anti-fungal properties. It is a common ingredient in skin care products.