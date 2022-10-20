People's Pharmacy: OTC hydrogen peroxide no cure for seborrheic keratosis

Q. Is there a natural way to get rid of seborrheic keratosis? I have heard that putting hydrogen peroxide on these spots might be helpful.

A. Seborrheic keratoses are tan, brown or black skin growths that may be rough. They are benign, and we tend to get more as we grow older. You should always have a dermatologist check such growths, especially if they change, to make sure that they are not anything more serious.

You are correct that topical hydrogen peroxide can be used to treat these unsightly growths. It is not a natural treatment, however, and it is not a do-it-yourself project. Over-the-counter hydrogen peroxide is 3% H202.

The Food and Drug Administration approved 40% hydrogen peroxide under the brand name Eskata to be administered by a health care provider. The solution is applied to the spots four times, with a minute between, during a single office visit. After the treatment, people may experience redness, burning, stinging, swelling, blistering or itching. The success rate is modest, ranging from 4% to 23% clearance.

Q. You recently had a letter from a woman whose doctor told her to use glucosamine and chondroitin for arthritis pain relief. I have an arthritic thumb, and nothing had helped. I’d tried tart cherries, CoQ10 and turmeric with black pepper.

After reading the column, I tried glucosamine and chondroitin. That provided much more relief from pain and more mobility in my thumb than anything else I had tried.

A. There are a number of clinical trials that have found the combination of glucosamine and chondroitin helpful in treating the pain of osteoarthritis (Computational and Mathematical Methods in Medicine, July 25, 2022; Archives of Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Jan. 13, 2022).

An unexpected bonus of this regimen is that it reduces the risk of stroke. Spanish researchers analyzed a primary care database and found that patients prescribed this combination were less likely to develop clotting strokes (Therapeutic Advances in Musculoskeletal Disease, July 26, 2022).

An unexpected bonus of this regimen is that it reduces the risk of stroke. Spanish researchers analyzed a primary care database and found that patients prescribed this combination were less likely to develop clotting strokes (Therapeutic Advances in Musculoskeletal Disease, July 26, 2022).