People's Pharmacy: The difference between Ceylon and Cassia cinnamon

Q. You asked for anecdotal experiences using surprise as a remedy for hiccups. I taught high school and middle school for over 32 years. During this time, students would often get hiccups in class. I had a sure cure.

I would look at the student and say, "You are disrupting the class! I am going to write a detention for you." Some of the class would be horrified and come to the offender's defense. Others would just smile because they knew me.

The affected student would look at me in terror and, like magic, the hiccups stopped.

I used this technique for years with success. In fact, some of my students still remember me doing this. So, yes, surprise works.

A. We still do not know why this tactic can stop hiccups. Our best guess is that a jolt of adrenaline might interrupt the nerve misfiring that leads to the hiccup reflex.

Q. When I read in your newspaper column that soap could help restless legs syndrome, I really didn't believe it. But I was so desperate I was willing to try anything.