People's Pharmacy: The onion syrup cough medicine recipe again

Q. Would you please publish the onion syrup cough medicine recipe again? Years ago, my mother used to make it for us kids on the top of our old black cast iron stove in the corner of the kitchen. Not only was it effective, but it tasted so good that, unlike store-bought cough medicine, we actually enjoyed taking it!

When my mother died, all her recipes were lost. I would love to get a recipe for this delicious remedy.

A. There are actually quite a few onion syrup recipes to choose from. We have been intrigued to discover that onion syrup has been used in India, Germany, Hungary and several other countries to help calm a cough.

One approach involves slicing a yellow onion and sprinkling sugar over the cut edges. The “juice” is collected after about 30 minutes and a teaspoonful is swallowed. A different recipe calls for slicing the onions and simmering them on low heat for 45 minutes to an hour in sugar-sweetened water. A teaspoon or two of the syrup is supposed to calm a cough.

Another reader wrote: “My aunt would make a cough medicine of very soft-cooked onions with butter, brown sugar, ginger and a bit of vinegar. I liked it, and I always stopped coughing.”

Many people substitute honey for sugar. Here is one such recipe: “Combine a half-cup of honey and a half-cup of water. Add in one whole chopped onion and one chopped clove of garlic. Add a dash of sage, thyme or oregano and allow to steep overnight at room temperature. Strain and use the liquid as a cough syrup. Store in your refrigerator.”

You can find more natural remedies in our eGuide to Colds, Coughs & the Flu. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I was about to buy red yeast rice to lower my cholesterol when I saw an article that stated such supplements were laced with statins. That’s why they work so well. Any truth to that?

A. Chinese cooks have long used red yeast rice as a flavoring for food. Healers also used it to enhance circulation.

Researchers have discovered that RYR naturally contains lovastatin, the ingredient found in the brand name cholesterol-lowering drug Mevacor. A scientific review of 30 studies reports that red yeast rice preparations reduce the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2022).

Q. I do a lot of outside work. To control the aches and pains, I take Extra-Strength Tylenol. Sometimes, I drink a glass of wine with dinner.

I understand that alcohol can increase the risk for liver damage if you take acetaminophen. How much alcohol would it take to cause problems? I have also read that the supplement NAC can help protect you. Is it safe to take NAC on a daily basis?

A. The maker of Tylenol states that “Severe liver damage may occur if you take 3 or more alcoholic drinks every day while using this product.” It seems like you are well under that level, but we would still be cautious.

NAC is N-acetylcysteine and is considered an antidote to acetaminophen overdose. It enhances levels of the natural compound, glutathione, an antioxidant that is valuable for detoxification.

A mouse study did find that NAC “may be a useful tool for combatting the enhanced acetaminophen toxicity associated with alcohol ingestion (Alcohol, January-February 1987). A review in the journal American Family Physician (Aug. 1, 2009) concludes that NAC “is a safe, inexpensive, and well-tolerated antioxidant with a well-defined mechanism of action.”