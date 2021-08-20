People's Pharmacy: The return of Zantac for heartburn

You can learn more about these histamine-blocking medications and other ways to treat heartburn in our eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Could you suggest a good blood sugar meter that I could purchase without a prescription? I will turn 65 in November, am normal weight and am trying to watch my sugar. I realize that folks become more susceptible to diabetes when they are older, and diabetes runs in my family. I was hoping to monitor my blood sugar periodically at home. Anything you can suggest would be helpful.

A. Given your family history, it makes sense to monitor your blood sugar periodically. OTC blood glucose meters are relatively affordable, running between $30 and $60. The strips, however, get pricey. Since you won’t have to test your blood sugar multiple times a day, that should not be a problem.

Consumer Reports has rated several brands as recommended. They include FreeStyle Freedom Lite, True Metrix and Accu-Chek Aviva Plus.