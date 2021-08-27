People's Pharmacy: We can't yet compare vaccines in terms of breakthrough COVID-19 cases

To better answer your question, we would need to have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitoring breakthrough COVID infections in nonhospitalized individuals. At this point, though, the CDC is counting only hospitalized patients.

Q. My son was given prednisone at a walk-in clinic for a sinus infection. After only one dose, he had a horrible reaction — racing heartbeat, anxiety and sleeplessness.

After an entire week, he still struggles to get even four hours of sleep. The other symptoms are dissipating, but the insomnia is still a problem. The worst thing is that the doctor didn’t bother to tell him about such side effects.

A. Corticosteroids like prednisone are notorious for interfering with sleep. Doctors don’t always mention insomnia as a side effect of medications. Scores of other drugs, from albuterol for asthma to ziprasidone (Geodon) for psychiatric problems, can also disturb sleep.

