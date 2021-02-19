People's Pharmacy: Why can't FDA ban bad drugs?

After two tragic crashes of the Boeing 737 Max, the airplane was grounded worldwide. In conjunction with regulators in many other countries, the Federal Aviation Administration banned the plane. After nearly two years of intense scrutiny and improvements, the FAA will now permit the Max to fly again.

We wish the Food and Drug Administration had this kind of authority to oversee the nation's drug supply and remove unsafe products. Few people realize that the nation's drug watchdog has no teeth. That is to say, the agency cannot force companies to remove bad drugs or devices from the market.

This lack of authority was highlighted recently when unscrupulous companies started selling hand sanitizers containing methanol instead of ethanol during the pandemic.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been in high demand ever since COVID-19 started. Ethanol (ethyl alcohol) is the ingredient in many antiseptics, hand sanitizers and alcoholic beverages.

Methanol (methyl alcohol) is a close chemical relative, also known as wood alcohol. It has been responsible for blindness, respiratory paralysis and thousands of deaths over the decades. This highly toxic form of alcohol was especially problematic during Prohibition.