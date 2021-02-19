People's Pharmacy: Why can't FDA ban bad drugs?

After two tragic crashes of the Boeing 737 Max, the airplane was grounded worldwide. In conjunction with regulators in many other countries, the Federal Aviation Administration banned the plane. After nearly two years of intense scrutiny and improvements, the FAA will now permit the Max to fly again.
We wish the Food and Drug Administration had this kind of authority to oversee the nation's drug supply and remove unsafe products. Few people realize that the nation's drug watchdog has no teeth. That is to say, the agency cannot force companies to remove bad drugs or devices from the market.
This lack of authority was highlighted recently when unscrupulous companies started selling hand sanitizers containing methanol instead of ethanol during the pandemic.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been in high demand ever since COVID-19 started. Ethanol (ethyl alcohol) is the ingredient in many antiseptics, hand sanitizers and alcoholic beverages.
Methanol (methyl alcohol) is a close chemical relative, also known as wood alcohol. It has been responsible for blindness, respiratory paralysis and thousands of deaths over the decades. This highly toxic form of alcohol was especially problematic during Prohibition.
Because of ethanol shortages during the pandemic, some companies substituted methanol instead in their hand sanitizers. At least 17 people died as a consequence of exposure to these products. Others were blinded.
The FDA issued numerous warnings. For example, the agency alerted the public that "Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested."
FDA officials listed more than 100 dangerous hand sanitizers from countries such as Mexico, Guatemala and China. It warned consumers to avoid products it identified as contaminated. What the agency could not do, however, was force companies to recall tainted products.
You read that correctly. We know it seems bizarre, but the FDA lacks authority to actually ban contaminated pharmaceutical products from the market.
The Food and Drug Administration can recall food that has been contaminated with dangerous bacteria. If infant formula is adulterated, the FDA can demand it be removed from grocery shelves. But the FDA does not have the power to pull bad drugs off pharmacy shelves.
In recent years, a lot of medications have been contaminated with probable carcinogens. Many blood pressure pills such as valsartan, losartan and irbesartan were found to contain nitrosamines.
The heartburn medicine ranitidine (Zantac) also became a problem. More recently, a number of extended-release metformin formulations were found to be contaminated. This is the most commonly prescribed diabetes drug in the country.
When the FDA discovers that a pharmaceutical manufacturer has a problem with quality, it asks the company to recall the product. Many times, companies agree to a "voluntary" recall. But if a company chooses to ignore the FDA's request, the agency has no power to enforce its entreaty.
The FDA does not seem interested in asking Congress for more authority over contaminated or substandard drugs. While some of the methanol-containing hand sanitizers on the FDA's list have been voluntarily recalled, others have not. It is discouraging that the agency cannot compel the removal of sanitizer, ranitidine, metformin or other products that endanger the public health.
