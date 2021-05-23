PEPPER
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
A city lawsuit against Rolling Hills apartment is on hold while the apartment owner carries out crime-reduction plans that include evicting some tenants, using confidential information from police reports.
Fire destroyed a Winston-Salem institution. It also revealed the love story of a couple who built the business together.
Minnie and Jakay Ervin Sr. built a a business and a lifetime of memories together. The building burned Wednesday but it could not destroy the family legacy.
Arrest made in death of 53-year-old Winston-Salem woman. Multiple gunmen fired shots into home, police say.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro has been charged with murder in Tina Nicholson-Neely's death.
A former detention officer at the county jail was charged on Monday with five felony counts of providing contraband to an inmate, the Forsyth …
Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are accused of giving Eva Marie Beckom fentanyl-laced heroin.
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer…
Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.
'A constant reminder of racial trauma': Petition opposes Wake Forest's decision to name building for slave auction date
Wake Forest announced earlier this month that the new name — May 7, 1860 Hall — would commemorate the date of the sale of 16 slaves bequeathed to the school a century ago.
Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial.