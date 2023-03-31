As we have reached the end of March 2023, there has been miraculous progress on three issues that most affect the safety and the quality of human life in the United States.

The first issue is the illegal and deadly manufacture and importation of the chemically fabricated synthetic opioid fentanyl. Up from 2,600 overdose deaths in the United States in 2011, deaths reached 76,238 people in 2021. That would be about half the people of Kansas City, Kan.

In an epic agreement between Mexico and the U.S., our southern neighbor will allow the U.S. military, in cooperation with local authorities, to wipe out the cartels in Mexico that are behind the vast fentanyl problem in the U.S. This action will also stop the exchange of 200,000 guns per year that are smuggled to the cartels from the U.S. that have made the cartels so invulnerable and dangerous in Mexico.

The second item of incredible and amazingly quick progress is in the field of guns and their safety. Congress finally appears to have gone beyond "thoughts and prayers" after the school shootings in Nashville last Monday. There have been 100-140 mass shootings in the three months of this year, depending on how you count, not to mention 44,000 total gun deaths in 2022. The leading cause of death for children under the age of 18 is now the almighty gun.

In a massive political swell and a simultaneous slap at the NRA, Congress passed emergency legislation to ban and confiscate assault weapons of war, closed the loophole of private and gun show sale of guns without a completed background check, banned any gun magazines exceeding 10 cartridges, required safe storage of all weapons and imposed a ban on federal funding of any state law enforcement agency that refuses to enforce any restrictive gun laws.

Finally, we've all been impressed that the North Carolina legislature finally passed expansion of Medicaid to 600,000 citizens who earn too much to qualify but earn too little to have Obamacare. It's taken more than 10 years to get there — even when 90% of the cost is paid by the federal government. Eleven other states are still holding out.

Unbelievably, the legislature was so shamed by noncoverage for the last decade of desperate need it inflicted upon its own citizens that it voted to make its legislation, in effect, retroactive: It also voted to pay off and discharge all medical debt these people incurred during the past 10 years! Several other holdout states seem inclined to follow.

Oops! I just looked at the date. Am I a fool who has succumbed to fake news, or is today April 1?