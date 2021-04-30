 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PFAFF’S INC.
0 comments

PFAFF’S INC.

  • 0
pfaffs Oldie.jpg

Established: 1913

What does your business do? We sell interior and exterior paint, wallcovering, blinds and offer a wide range of decorating services, including painting, design, and wallpaper for residential and commercial clientele. Our Contract Glazing Division works with contractors and architects on projects from small store fronts to high-rise buildings. We produce glass for all needs from shower enclosures to doors, mirrors, replacement windows and more.

JOHN DEWEES

Mary Jane Dewees, principal owner of Pfaff's Inc., and her husband, John Dewees, president, in the decorating center of Pfaff's in 2013. Mary Jane Dewees' grandfather founded the business more than 100 years ago.

How has it changed through the years? We’ve added products and services as social and individual needs evolved.

In the last year, we were able to adapt and remain open while taking precautions to protect customers and employees alike. We’ve made extensive use of technology and social media during COVID to maintain our high standard of customer care.

What is the secret to its longevity? Dedicated employees who are proud of their work.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? That Pfaff’s provides more services than paint, glass and wallpaper.

Location: 1550 S Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

Web site: Pfaffsinc.com

Phone: 336- 765-1260

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

SALEM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE

Legacy businesses

As we celebrate businesses and innovation in Winston-Salem, learn more about some longtime local businesses in these spotlights, compiled by K…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News