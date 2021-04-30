PFAFF’S INC.

Established: 1913

What does your business do? We sell interior and exterior paint, wallcovering, blinds and offer a wide range of decorating services, including painting, design, and wallpaper for residential and commercial clientele. Our Contract Glazing Division works with contractors and architects on projects from small store fronts to high-rise buildings. We produce glass for all needs from shower enclosures to doors, mirrors, replacement windows and more.

How has it changed through the years? We’ve added products and services as social and individual needs evolved.

In the last year, we were able to adapt and remain open while taking precautions to protect customers and employees alike. We’ve made extensive use of technology and social media during COVID to maintain our high standard of customer care.

What is the secret to its longevity? Dedicated employees who are proud of their work.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? That Pfaff’s provides more services than paint, glass and wallpaper.