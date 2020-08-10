Suns Heat Basketball

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (1) goes to the basket over Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala, left, and Tyler Herro, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The suns won 119-112. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

 Ashley Landis

Suns stay perfect

Devin Booker scores 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder to improve to 6-0 in the NBA’s restart and improve their playoff chances. Page B3

Load comments