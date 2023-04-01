J. Sinclair’s photos have appeared in nearly every Winston-Salem Monthly. Here are some of his favorites.

Congratulations, Winston-Salem Monthly magazine, on your 200th issue! What a great milestone.

Since the first issue, I’ve been a freelance photographer working with the magazine. I was fortunate to shoot most of their content for many years and was even part of the editorial staff that helped shape the stories and content.

I used to tell people my job with WSM was to go on field trips and bring back show-and-tell photos for the readers. I’ve photographed so much of our city as it has grown from a post-industrial, somewhat sleepy town, into a city that now looks forward with a vibrant downtown, strong local economy and young professionals choosing to come here for work.

We are also a city that has a climbing reputation as a great place to retire or simply visit for our Southern charm and Old Salem Moravian heritage.

It’s not all roses, though. We still face many challenges, not the least of which is finding ways to spread the downtown renaissance across the U.S. 52 divide, into neighborhoods and areas that have lagged in the city’s revival.

Working so long for a magazine, even as a freelancer, has allowed me to work with so many talented people. Editors Lisa Watts, who launched WSM, Lauren Eberle, Emily-Sarah Lineback, Michael Breedlove, Katlyn Proctor and most recently, Cindy Loman, have all brought their unique talents and vision to the magazine, shaping it into a platform that’s continued to evolve as our city has evolved.

Incredibly talented Art Directors Claudia Royston and Richard Boyd both taught me so much that has helped me evolve my craft. Working with so many great writers has been an added bonus.

As much as I’ve enjoyed photographing so many locations, restaurants, galleries and events, I’ve loved meeting and photographing the people in our city most of all.

I’ve had the privilege of photographing artists, musicians, small business owners, pillars of the community as well as folks who are constantly working to make Winston-Salem a better place through their hard work, volunteering and struggle to bring attention to those that are overlooked and left behind many times.

The magazine asked for some of my favorite -- or at least, most memorable -- photographs that have run in the magazine over the years. Like children and pets, it’s impossible to choose between some, but here you’ll see a few that stand out to me.

On a personal note, the assignment that stands out most was one I did on AIDS Care Service. I learned so much about the organization and how much they help and support people with AIDS/HIV. This led to a personal project, Facing HIV: Portraits of Heartache, Healing and Hope. I photographed faces behind AIDS/HIV in our community, in an effort to reveal the human element to the problems of those facing HIV/AIDS, an effort to show the faces behind the numbers. The project helped raise awareness and money for the organization, and I was so proud to be a small part of this.

I continue to photograph the Step Inside article each month. I can’t thank the people who’ve invited us into their homes all these years, to share what I love most about great design -- that a house that reflects its owners taste, collections and personality is truly a home!

Cheers, Winston Salem Monthly Magazine! Here’s to your next 200 issues.