PHOTOS: Chris Paul through the years
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies found Stephanie Hutton, 25, dead from a gunshot wound early Sunday, according to the release.
Wells Fargo & Co. has announced plans to close an additional nine branches nationwide, including one in Apex.
Survivors turn to civil lawsuit in shooting death of 24-year-old. Davidson County authorities decided against murder charge.
Filing a lawsuit wasn’t the way the survivors of a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man shot to death Christmas night envisioned getting some closure.
WSSU Foundation buys 35,603-square-foot building in northwest Winston-Salem.
Family in Stokes County upset and seeking answers about a deputy who shot their family pet in their side yard. They wonder specifically why deputies there have no body cameras or in-car dashboard recording devices.
Donald Dunn was treasurer with the Forsyth County Democratic Party for several years. Authorities now say that during that time, he misappropriated money through the party's debit card, using the card to rent cars, buy hotel rooms, and purchase other personal items.
You could do worse than to live in Winston-Salem – or so says the latest “Best Places to Live” list from U.S. News & World Report.
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Carolina. The majority are the delta variant, experts said.
North Carolina surpasses 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in day for first time in nearly two months, a potential sign of more community spread of the delta variant.
Winston-Salem transportation officials say a voltage fluctuation caused a traffic signal to switch from normal operation to flashing mode last…
The U.S. Army has awarded a $231.17 million contract to a Winston-Salem group to operate a transition- and job-assistance program for soldiers returning to civilian life.