PHOTOS: Hubert Davis introduced as UNC head basketball coach Apr 6, 2021 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hubert Davis answers questions during a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis walks onto Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center for a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Former Carolina head coach Roy Williams wipes his eyes during a press conference announcing his successor, Hubert Davis on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis laughs during a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis looks at his predecessor and mentor, Roy Williams, during a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Former Carolina head coach Roy Williams wipes his eyes during a press conference announcing his successor, Hubert Davis on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis, from left, laughs with UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham after a press conference announcing Davis' new role as head men's basketball coach on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Former Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams hugs longtime supporter Lillian Lee on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis waves as he walks onto Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center for a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach at Carolina on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Members of the media and supporters of athletics at UNC Chapel Hill gather for a press conference announcing Hubert Davis' promotion to head coach for the men's basketball progam on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis answers questions during a press conference announcing his promotion to head men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Members of the media and supporters of athletics at UNC Chapel Hill gather for a press conference announcing Hubert Davis' promotion to head coach for the men's basketball progam on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis, left, greets former Carolina player Bill Chamberlain after a press conference announcing Davis' new role as head men's basketball coach on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal Hubert Davis, right, hugs a supporter after a press conference announcing Davis' new role as head men's basketball coach on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Andrew Dye Journal