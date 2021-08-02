Piedmont Centre property sold for $3.7 million

A Piedmont Centre office building has been purchased for $3.7 million by a Chapel Hill group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.58-acre property at 4160 Piedmont Parkway in Greensboro contains a 13,930-square-foot facility.
The buyers are PGP Piedmont 3 LLC at 70%, PGP Piedmont 1 LLC at 18% and PGP Piedmont 2 LLC at 12%
The seller is Jamestown Bob LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
