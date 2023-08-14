In North Carolina, the 2023 high school football season is set to start this week.

With that, we introduce the first installment of the Piedmont Triad Football Power Rankings, which combines teams from our Greensboro News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal coverage areas.

Here are the preseason rankings. Future rankings will be published each week as the season continues.

1. Grimsley2022: 15-1

The 2022 NCHSAA 4A runner-up returns the area’s top 2024 recruits in four-star receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor, Mitchell Summers, a First Team HSXTRA running back, who ran for 2,135 yards last year and have three returning starters on its offensive line. On defense, 4-star junior edge defender Bryce Davis had 92 tackles and 12 tackles at defensive end, but looks smooth in his transition to outside linebacker. A big loss comes with 350-pound defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett moving to the University of Georgia, but the Whirlies retain Andre Hill Jr. and receive East Forsyth transfer Keenen Hatcher, a Division I prospect. The linebacker position is the team’s biggest unknown and sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon will be asked to deliver to its playmakers. Up next: Mount Tabor

2. East Forsyth2022: 12-1

The Eagles took significant losses on both sides of the ball, including All-Northwest Offensive Player of the Year Jaylen Alexander-Raynor to Arkansas State, but acquired arguably the Triad’s top quarterback via transfer in incoming North Carolina commit Bryce Baker. A bevy of backs in the backfield creates a balanced attack behind a good offensive line. The defensive line loses Nick Martin, who had 46.5 sacks over the past two seasons, to graduation along with Hatcher, so MJ Mullins may be all the more important in the interior. The biggest question could be how several transfers mesh and how the team performs against a challenging schedule. I don’t like making reputation picks, but I’m going to trust that coach Todd Willert figures it out, the talent is good enough and that they are likely better as the year goes on. Up next: Wake Forest Heritage

3. Reidsville2022: 14-2

The Rams return a lot from its NCHSAA 2A runner-up team. Legendary coach Jimmy Teague retired, but son Erik Teague takes the throne after being offensive coordinator for 11 years. The scheme and culture should remain the same and the schedule sets up well for another title run. The Rams feature sophomore combination Kendre Harrison, a blue chip DE/TE, and Dionte Neal, who led the state with 12 interceptions in 2022. Quarterback Al Lee returns as a reliable accurate passer, while Lafayette commit Paul Widerman and Aidan Mansfield serve as active linebackers. The 2A team may not have as much depth as the bigger schools and will have more two-way players, but one area coach said the Football Capital of North Carolina can compete with the big boys. Up next: Western Alamance

4. Mount Tabor2022: 9-3

The Spartans were off to a 6-1 start last year and remember that it didn’t have its starting quarterback for the last five games. To that point, its only loss came to East. It may still have a quarterback battle or rotation, but either one will throw to Shamarius Peterkin, the 4-star junior who gives Tabor a big play waiting to happen. However, a defense that returns nine starters will be its toughest asset, with fellow coveted recruit JaDon Blair at safety to accompany Peterkin in the secondary. That unit only allowed 15.2 points per game in 2022, but could be even better with experience and the offense staying on the field longer. Up next: Grimsley

5. Dudley2022: 9-3

The two-time defending Mid-State 3A Conference champions return Conference Offensive Player of the Year Andrew Attmore II on offense, who has a bevy of weapons at receiver, including Nasir Newkirk, Koredell Bartley and Smith transfer CJ Neely. The Panthers will have plenty of speedy playmakers on both sides of the ball. The defense allowed just 11.4 points per game last season, which includes 74 in its NCHSAA 3A second round playoff loss to South Point. It loses HSXTRA Defensive Player of the Year Logan Wright (106 tackles, 24.5 sacks in 2022) inside, but gets 350-pound High Point Central transfer Dakota Brown who had 10 sacks in seven games for the Bison. Up next: Page

6. Eastern Guilford2022: 9-5

The Wildcats made the deepest playoff run of all 3A Triad teams last season. The program replaced coach Tony Aguilar with in-house hire Tim Bagamary. It loses First Team HSXTRA offensive lineman Eric Ainsworth to graduation but that position group should still be a strength with returners Chris Riley and Xavier Wilson leading the way for Javen Cole who goes from No. 2 to primary running back. Division-I prospect Steven Murray can make plays at receiver or defensive back. Linebacker Tavion Bullock had 134 tackles and 10 sacks last year as a junior. Apart from the conference championship loss to Dudley, the Wildcats came on strong at the end of the season. Up next: Northern Guilford

7. West Forsyth

2022: 4-7

A victim of injuries and bad luck, the Titans are among the teams I feel most likely to turn it around this season. A powerful offensive line led by North Carolina commit Desmond Jackson and 4-star sophomore PJ Dean will be a problem for defenses, not to mention First Team All-Northwest running back Caman Chaplin, who has Division-I interest. It returns seven starters on each side of the ball and seems to have confidence under new coach Kevin Wallace from Northwest Guilford. A key could be relying on the run offensively and creating momentum-swinging turnovers. However, it must improve a run defense that allowed 180.4 yards per game and 5.3 per carry last season. Up next: Asheville A.C. Reynolds

8. Reagan

2022: 8-3

The Raiders return one of the area’s top quarterbacks in sophomore Jacob Smith and one of the top running backs in Jaylen Moore. It also lost much from a standout offensive line with First Team All-Northwest selections Sam Pendleton now at Notre Dame and Spencer Webb to North Carolina A&T, in addition to defensive end Semaj Turner departing for Duke. A young but talented group could be in rebuild, but many area coaches are still high on the Raiders. Time will tell for Reagan who has one of the Triad’s toughest schedules. Duke-committed cornerback Landan Callahan is the highest-recruited Winston-Salem area player for the 2024 class. Up next: Waxhaw Marvin Ridge

9. Northwest Guilford

2022: 10-3

The Vikings return Metro 4A Offensive Player of the Year Tanner Ballou at quarterback and trusted receiver Trenton Cloud, who is committed to East Carolina. While the team is young in other spots, new coach Chris Rusiewicz is leading a more methodical approach on offense, while also hoping to improve a defense that allowed 24.2 points per game. Strong safety Ryan Debow has received FBS interest. Up next: Burlington Williams

10. Oak Grove

2022: 11-1

Hard to imagine an 11-1 team—with starting quarterback Connor Creech back being here— but this team also has voids to fill. It was also the school’s best record in its five-year history and a new coach will be tasked with maintaining that high level. New coach Robert Creason’s familiarity with the program should help for a team that went undefeated in 2022 until its second round playoff loss, but the team does lose its top rusher, receiver and top seven tacklers from that squad. It could be challenging replacing all of those players, but James Madison commit Deity Deablo will be counted on coming off the edge. Also a tough team to pinpoint, but I’ll place them here. Up next: Southwest Guilford