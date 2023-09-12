Seven of the Triad’s top 10 teams from last week’s rankings didn’t play Friday, but two of the three squads played tough games against Alamance County foes. See how much those results shaped this week’s installment of our series.

1. Grimsley (3-0)

Last week: No. 1

The Whirlies defeated three NCHSAA 4A playoff teams from last year—Mount Tabor, Rolesville and Reagan—by an average of 26 points. Grimsley hasn’t lost a non-conference regular season game since falling 21-20 to East Forsyth in 2019. Highly-recruited four-star edge defender Bryce Davis was out in the team’s last game against Reagan, but recorded 17 tackles and three sacks in the first two games. Up next: Southeast Guilford.

2. East Forsyth (3-0)

Last week: No. 2

The Eagles also come off a bye. The previous week’s 27-21 win over Asheville AC Reynolds may serve as a wake-up call for a team that defeated past opponents Wake Forest Heritage and Fayetteville Jack Britt by a combined 104-7. The AC Reynolds game showed the potential as it raced to a 21-0 lead in just six offensive plays. A key going forward will be defending running backs coming out of the backfield to catch passes. Up next: Reagan.

3. Dudley (3-0)

Last week: No. 3

The Panthers have pounded opponents by an average score of 50-5 in three games, with quarterback Andrew Attmore completing 65.5% of his passes for 821 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Three different receivers have over 200 yards, with Smith transfer CJ Neely leading with 324 yards and six touchdowns. The second-leading receiver, Nasir Newkirk, has recently received offers from Georgia, Wisconsin and South Florida. Up next: High Point Central.

4. Mount Tabor (2-1)

Last week: No. 4

The Aug. 31 game would have given the Spartans extra time as it opens conference play in one of this week’s marquee games. The defense has only allowed 12 points over its last two games after allowing 30 to Grimsley in the opener. My take: don’t overstate the loss to a tough Grimsley squad. Up next: West Forsyth.

5. Reidsville (3-1)

Last week: No. 5

One of only two Triad top 10 teams to play last week, the Rams fell 19-14 to undefeated Eastern Alamance. Reidsville entered averaging 31.7 points per game and lost despite having the most total yards in a game (372) so far this season. It only completed 48.8% of its passes, the lowest previously being 54.5%, and its passing attempts (41) were 15 higher than its previous season high of 26 vs. Page. Up next: North Forsyth.

6. Eastern Guilford (2-1)

Last week: No. 6

The Wildcats barely lost in overtime to a Western Alamance team that Reidsville defeated 36-28 on a game-winning touchdown pass. With the closeness of this loss, I don’t think a rankings drop is fair. Senior linebacker Ta’Vion Bullock has been a leader on defense at 34 tackles, while junior wide receiver Steven Murray has been the biggest big-play threat offensively with 21 catches for 352 yards (16.8 per catch) and six touchdowns. Up next: Northeast Guilford.

7. Northwest Guilford (2-1)

Last week: No. 7

Since week one, the schedule has softened for the Vikings. North Davidson and Reynolds are a combined 2-5. A game against 1-2 Western Guilford doesn’t appear daunting, but the schedule gets much more difficult with Southwest Guilford and Grimsley in the coming weeks. Up next: Western Guilford.

8. West Forsyth (2-1)

Last week: No. 8

The Titans may have lost to Weddington, but most of their goals still sit in front of them as conference play begins. For West, Caman Chaplin has rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. Quarterback Bert Rice had his best passing totals last game with 63% passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns, but the defense has looked more vulnerable, averaging 36.5 points allowed over the past two games after winning 8-7 over AC Reynolds. Up next: Mount Tabor.

9. Oak Grove (3-1)

Last week: No. 9

After losing 40-29 to West Forsyth at home on Aug. 25, the Grizzlies have defeated Ragsdale and North Forsyth by a combined 70-6. Against North, quarterback Connor Creech had a season-low 23 yards rushing. Up next: Hibriten.

10. Reagan (0-3)

Last week: No. 10

The Raiders hope that a bye week means revival, but the schedule may not get much easier as East Forsyth will have also gotten an extra week to make adjustments. Up next: East Forsyth.