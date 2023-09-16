The top performers from the fifth week of high school football in the Piedmont Triad. Players listed by school.

Garrison Dibble, Atkins: The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman had 16 tackles, five for loss, and two of the team’s six sacks as the Camels (0-4) fell 25-6 in a home game against Smith (2-2).

Kaydence Watson, Atkins: The senior had 16 tackles, four for a loss, and four sacks as the Camels (0-4) fell 25-6 to Smith (2-2).

Ethan Driver, Davie County: The 6-foot-1, 160-pound sophomore had six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. This was Driver’s third of four games having over 100 yards receiving. Davie (3-1) defeated Reynolds (1-3) 47-3 on Friday.

Ty Miller, Davie County: The senior quarterback completed 15 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception, in the War Eagles’ 47-3 win over Reynolds. The dual-threat also had four carries for 26 yards and three touchdowns.

Markel Summers, Davie County: The senior 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back had 15 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth: The 2025 North Carolina commit completed 10 of 17 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. One of them was an 80-yard reception by Joshua Alston, his only catch of the game, and a seven-yard catch by Jaylin Murray that gave them a 19-14 lead in the second quarter. Baker has completed 69.7% of his passes for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions so far this season.

Zakhi Mitchell, East Forsyth: The senior had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles’ 29-21 win over Reagan.

Brandon Sutton, East Forsyth: The senior running back had 19 carries for 131 yards and a five-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run that made it 29-21, the game’s final score. East Forsyth (4-0) entered as the Triad No. 2 team and Reagan (0-4) entered as the Triad No. 10 team.

Shamarius Peterkin, Mount Tabor: The 4-star junior had five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had two third quarter touchdowns of 15 and 53 yards. A early touchdown pass he threw was taken away by an ineligible man downfield flag. Mount Tabor (2-2) fell 40-14 to West Forsyth (3-1).

Jackson Godfrey, Northwest Guilford: The defensive tackle had five tackles, three for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery as the Vikings (3-1) defeated Western Guilford (1-3) 52-0. Northwest led 45-0 at halftime in the Metro 4A Conference blowout. Godfrey is a Western Carolina baseball commit.

Austin Jackson, Northwest Guilford: The safety had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the Vikings’ 52-0 win over Western Guilford.

Caman Chaplin, West Forsyth: The senior Division-1 recruit had 21 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while also having two catches for 44 yards. Chaplin had touchdown runs of 44 and 51 yards in the second half and had a 40-yard screen pass catch on the team’s opening drive. West (3-1) defeated Mount Tabor (2-2) 40-14.

West Forsyth Offensive Line: West offensive line coach Antonio Benjamin praised the efforts of all six guys: senior North Carolina commit Desmond Jackson (left tackle), sophomore AJ McCloud (left guard), senior Devon Eaves (center), junior Jaylen Morris (right guard), sophomore PJ Dean (right tackle) and sophomore Josh Cauthen (tight end). In the 40-14 win over Triad No. 4 Mount Tabor, the Titans rushed for 187 yards, the most that Tabor had given up by a team this season. Its 5.7 yards per carry were more than a yard over the previous season high given up by the Spartans of 4.32 for Page.