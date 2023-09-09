The top performers from the fourth week of high school football in the Piedmont Triad. Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Alex Waterfield, Bishop McGuinness: Was 16 of 29 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Villains (1-2) fell 15-14 at home to Wheatmore (2-2).

Caleb Creech, Eastern Guilford: Last week’s Triad Football Player of the Week had a pair of two-yard touchdown runs on the way to a 20-10 lead over Western Alamance. The Wildcats (2-1) went on to lose 26-20 in overtime.

Jackson Jones, Eastern Guilford: The 6-foot-4 quarterback completed 14 of his first 16 passes and finished with a season-high 69.6% for 142 yards and a touchdown. The senior fell victim to a potential touchdown pass being dropped in overtime in the 26-20 loss to Western Alamance.

Steven Murray, Eastern Guilford: The Division I prospect took a screen for a 56-yard touchdown and finished with nine catches for 87 yards in the 26-20 overtime loss.

Ethan DeVore, High Point Christian: The senior had four catches for 43 yards, including a game-tying 45-yard touchdown reception with 11:18 in the second quarter. DeVore also had 15 carries for 68 rushing yards in the Cougars (4-0) 10-7 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-2).

Nolan Flemming, High Point Christian: The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker had six tackles, three for loss and a sack in the 10-7 win for HPCA.

Mack Johnson, High Point Christian: The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end had seven tackles, five for loss, and two sacks as the Cougars defense held Ravenscroft to a season-low seven points in the 10-7 win for the Cougars. The Ravens entered averaging 29 points per game.

Josh Smith, High Point Christian: The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker had eight tackles, one for loss and two sacks.