This week’s Piedmont Triad high school football rankings features consistency at the top, but movement at the bottom. See which team moved up despite a defeat and which team took the biggest drop, after failing on a late-game two-point conversion.

1. Grimsley (2-0)Last week: No. 1

Mount Tabor’s stingy defense held the Whirlies to 123 rushing yards after averaging 271.75 last year. Against Rolesville, they had 334 yards in 33 carries (33). The ground game production included running back Mitchell Summers rushing for 178 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries and quarterback Faizon Brandon rushing 10 times for 127 and a touchdown himself. Rolesville entered the contest ranked No. 16 in the state by MaxPreps and was coming off a 21-19 victory over Butler, making the 63-34 victory all the more impressive for Grimsley. Up next: at Reagan.

2. East Forsyth (2-0)Last week: No. 2

The Eagles have defeated Wake Forest Heritage and Fayetteville Jack Britt by a combined 104-7. They posted a 55-0 victory over Britt. In 2022, star duo Que’sean Brown and Jayvontay Conner combined for 56.2% of the team’s receiving yards. So far this season, leading receivers Jalen Caldwell and Josh Alston have accounted for 40.8% of the yards. The future will determine if this is a symptom of blowouts or if they are truly a more diverse passing attack. Up next: vs. AC Reynolds.

3. Reidsville (2-0)Last week: No. 3

Reidsville defeated Page 31-17 after Dudley defeated Page 40-7 the previous week. Was it week two improvement from Page or is Dudley just the better team? The 23-3 first-quarter lead suggests that the Rams may have taken their foot off the gas, or that the Page defense possibly stepped up. Reidsville gets the benefit of the doubt for now. Up next: at Rockingham County.

4. Dudley (2-0)Last week: No. 4

Senior quarterback Andrew Attmore II has completed 69.2% of his passes for 626 yards in blowout wins over Page and Southeast Guilford. Big-play capability has been demonstrated by receivers CJ Neely (eight receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns) and Nasir Newkirk (seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns), who average 31.1 and 29 yards per catch through two games. However, Dudley’s first true test comes against Durham Hillside, which has only allowed 26 points in two games. Up next: at Durham Hillside.

5. Mount Tabor (1-1)Last week: No. 5

The Spartans offense proved it could produce without a big impact from 4-star Shamarius Peterkin, who had just one catch. Quarterback Lane Albright completed 16 of 23 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns (all to different receivers), while the defense held North Forsyth dual-threat Victor Wingate to just 50 yards passing and 13 rushing on 18 carries for no touchdowns. They had a 28-0 lead at halftime over a much-improved North team from last year who defeated Forbush 48-13 last week. Up next: at Page.

6. Eastern Guilford (2-0)Last week: No. 6

The Wildcats proved they can beat teams in different ways in a 39-14 win over Burlington Williams, which had beaten Northwest Guilford 39-34 the week before. Jackson Jones completed 17 of 28 passes for 312 yards last week, but just eight of 19 for 144 yards against Williams. Still, Eastern running back Caleb Creech rushed 35 times for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Williams’ D-I quarterback recruit Dan Mahan only completed 40% of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while the team ran for just 44 yards on 25 attempts. Up next: Bye

7. West Forsyth (2-0)Last week: No. 7

After missing a week, D-I running back prospect Caman Chaplin returned for the Titans. Chaplin rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the 40-29 road win over Oak Grove. They squeezed past AC Reynolds, 8-7, in the season opener. The Titans defense struggled at times against the option, allowing 251 yards rushing and 5.2 yards per carry. West still has a question mark in the passing game as it only completed 45% of its passes. Up next: at Weddington.

8. Northwest

Guilford (1-1)Last week: No. 9

Northwest coach Chris Rusiewicz liked the improvements he saw from a defense that handed North Davidson a shutout, the Vikings first defensive shutout in 11 games. The Vikings had four interceptions, two of them by senior linebacker Thomas Orrell. The Black Knights lost to Salisbury 42-0, so don’t want to overstate the win but the upward movement also has to do with what happened elsewhere. Up next: at Reynolds.

9. Oak Grove (1-1)Last week: No. 10

The first team to move up in the rankings after losing the previous game. The Grizzlies played the Titans close, but a potential game-tying 37-yard field goal was blocked with 5:05 remaining in the game. They showed how potent their option offense can be, scoring 29 points on a team that only allowed seven to AC Reynolds. However, the blocked kick, a muffed punt and allowing a first down on a fake punt, all went on to impact the score as the Titans scored touchdowns after each of these plays. Up next: at Ragsdale.

10. Reagan (0-2)Last week: No. 8

A play here and a play there and the Raiders could be 2-0, Instead, they’re 0-2 for the first time since 2011. They lost their second game to Mooresville, 14-13, after being stopped on a two-point conversion attempt with about two minutes left. Unofficially, Raiders quarterback Jacob Smith was just 7 of 20 passing for 67 yards. On special teams, two field goals were blocked and a bad snap on another put Mooresville at midfield on the go-ahead touchdown drive. Up next: vs. Grimsley.